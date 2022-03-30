The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.93. Clorox reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clorox.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $149.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $139.50. 916,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,597. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average of $161.00. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.