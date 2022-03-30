The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DXYN opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.59. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Dixie Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

