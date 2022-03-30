The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.07

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $6.39. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 12,682 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

