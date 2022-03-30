The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.
OTC:EDVGF opened at $5.42 on Friday. Endeavour Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $5.42.
Endeavour Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
