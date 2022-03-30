The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

OTC:EDVGF opened at $5.42 on Friday. Endeavour Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

Endeavour Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Group Limited engages in the drinks retail and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates retail drinks network across Dan Murphy's and BWS stores, and a portfolio of licensed hospitality venues. Endeavour Group Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Surry Hills, Australia.

