The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Price Target to $6.00

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLTA. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volta Inc – Class A has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of NYSE VLTA opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLTA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth about $6,488,000. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth about $433,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

