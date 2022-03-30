The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after acquiring an additional 302,979 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,701,000 after buying an additional 278,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $339.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.72 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.23 and its 200 day moving average is $376.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.38.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

