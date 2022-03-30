The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Target Price to $101.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.67.

NYSE:CHD opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after buying an additional 514,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,581,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

