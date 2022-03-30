The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,186. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $216.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,012,956 shares of company stock valued at $205,952,245 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

