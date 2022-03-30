The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells $156,139.20 in Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $317.71 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.40 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $328.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.38.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.