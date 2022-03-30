The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells $156,139.20 in Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $317.71 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.40 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $328.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.38.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Home Depot (Get Rating)
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
