The Honest Company, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Honest in a research note issued on Friday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 96.90% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Honest’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

HNST opened at $5.27 on Monday. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.72 million and a PE ratio of -11.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Honest by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Honest by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Honest in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

