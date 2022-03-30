The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, blooom inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

