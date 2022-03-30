The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.32 EPS

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($3.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. The LGL Group had a net margin of 111.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

NYSEAMERICAN:LGL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The LGL Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

