The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from The Mission Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TMG opened at GBX 63.02 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £57.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.53. The Mission Group has a 1-year low of GBX 43.05 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

