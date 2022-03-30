The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.06 million.

NASDAQ PNTG traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.93 million, a PE ratio of 227.75 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,109,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 67,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $882,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.