The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Holdings Reduced by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,260 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter worth $135,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 102.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

