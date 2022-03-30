The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

NYSE DIS opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

