The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $206,911,000 after purchasing an additional 81,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.85. The firm has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

