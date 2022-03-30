The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.16

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.16 and traded as low as $23.03. The Weir Group shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 9,405 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEIGF)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.