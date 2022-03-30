ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 139.54% and a negative net margin of 122.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

NASDAQ:THMO opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.16.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.