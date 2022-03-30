Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading Down 6.7%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 12,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 164,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$179.73 million and a PE ratio of -21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Thor Explorations Company Profile (CVE:THX)
