Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Holdings Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after acquiring an additional 209,130 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in Thor Industries by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after buying an additional 200,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Thor Industries by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after buying an additional 232,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,474,000 after buying an additional 41,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after buying an additional 156,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.77.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

