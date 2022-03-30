Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Thoughtworks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of TWKS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. 230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,007. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thoughtworks stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

