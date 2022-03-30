Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 131,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

