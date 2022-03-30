Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Short Interest Update

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 5,440,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 380,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,828,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,106,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 428,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,383 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

