Toews Corp ADV Invests $14.55 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 231,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $60.93. 3,728,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,748. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.27.

