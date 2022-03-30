Toews Corp ADV Sells 228,450 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Toews Corp ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.48. 7,071,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,708,455. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.