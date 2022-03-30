TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 60.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.38. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.69.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) by 216.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.