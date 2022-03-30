Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,163,300 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the February 28th total of 599,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

TORXF stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

