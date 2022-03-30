Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Update

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the February 28th total of 777,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSEM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.