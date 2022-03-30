Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

