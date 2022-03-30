Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 41,233 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,181% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,220 call options.

OVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

NYSE:OVV opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.24%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ovintiv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

