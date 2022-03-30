Tranchess (CHESS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41.94 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $71.73 million and $41.94 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002128 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,296.42 or 0.99994501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00065652 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000081 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012016 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,252,867 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.