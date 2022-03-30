TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $911.44 Million

Brokerages expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) to post sales of $911.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $915.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $905.49 million. TransUnion reported sales of $745.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

TRU stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.47 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In related news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

