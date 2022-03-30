TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:TANNI)

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.98. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

