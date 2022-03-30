Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Up 77.3% in March

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the February 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TVPKF stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

