Tricida’s (TCDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 126.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

TCDA opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Tricida has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,813,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 1.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 95,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 39,402 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Tricida by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 611,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 317,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tricida by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

