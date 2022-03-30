Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

TRMB stock opened at $73.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble has a 1 year low of $62.32 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $301,255,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

