Truist Financial Trims Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Target Price to $5.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $727.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

