TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Up 40.1% in March

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TUIFY opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. TUI has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TUI will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TUI from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

