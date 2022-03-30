Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.
OTCMKTS TUWLF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.
Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
