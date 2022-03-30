Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) shares rose 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.78. Approximately 22,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 852,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

TUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $907.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 2.65.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.