Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 52,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,305,498 shares.The stock last traded at $29.67 and had previously closed at $30.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRQ. Eight Capital raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.