TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) Insider Richard Burwood Buys 20,000 Shares

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) insider Richard Burwood acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($28,032.49).

Shares of LON:TFIF traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 106.50 ($1.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,310,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,587. TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

