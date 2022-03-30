Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the February 28th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UBEOF opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Ube Industries has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75.
About Ube Industries (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ube Industries (UBEOF)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.