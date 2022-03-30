Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

UBSFY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($50.22) to €43.50 ($47.80) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.92) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.10.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

