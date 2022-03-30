UBS Group Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €25.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) received a €25.00 ($27.47) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.03 ($19.81).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €25.65 ($28.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.83. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €8.03 ($8.82) and a 1-year high of €25.77 ($28.32). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.20.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

