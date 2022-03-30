Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Up to $12.20

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $12.61. Udemy shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 1,082 shares changing hands.

UDMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,793,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

