Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $187,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,508 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 15,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of VZ opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $215.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

