UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.967-1.980 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

NYSE UNF opened at $190.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.60 and a 200-day moving average of $197.75. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $242.79.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,025 shares of company stock worth $203,588. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.