Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €20.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.00 ($21.98) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UN01. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.01) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($43.19) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uniper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.26 ($37.65).

ETR UN01 opened at €25.10 ($27.58) on Wednesday. Uniper has a twelve month low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($46.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.21.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

